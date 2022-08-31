My name is Kelley Caravona. I have filed to run for school board in Ward 2 Laconia. I have lived in Laconia for about 13 years. My children are graduates of the Laconia school system. I am an advocate of our youth and worked at Pleasant Street School for almost 10 years. When reflecting on my children’s experience, I feel proud of not only the education they received, but the relationships they cultivated in their time there. These relationships have made a significant impact on their success. My hope is for all Laconia students to have similar experiences. Schools are an important partner in a thriving community. They provide opportunities for students to grow and meet their fullest potential. This is achieved when school staff, youth, and families work together towards shared goals and feel valued. Our public schools are a window into our community. I am a high school student support and crisis counselor, where I also serve as the suicide prevention coordinator for the district. I earned a master of science in psychology degree from Southern New Hampshire University. Additionally, I am a NH certified prevention specialist. As a school counselor, I am responsible for advocating for the youth and families in my district. Prevention is my passion. I was selected as the NH Prevention Specialist of the Year in 2017 for my contributions in the field of substance misuse and later received an award from the NH National Alliance on Mental Illness in 2019 for my work in the field of mental health. I currently serve as the chair for Partners in Community Wellness, a subcommittee of the Winnipesaukee Public Health Council. I believe in giving back to my community and serving on the school board will allow me to continue to support Laconia youth and families.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
