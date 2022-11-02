I am endorsing Tim Lang for state Senate, and I encourage citizens to vote for him on Election Day. I do not have a political party, but I embrace candidates who are dedicated, hardworking and share similar values. Let me say why I endorse Tim.
Community and constituent service. It is at the heart of who Tim Lang is. Whenever there is a knock on Tim's door, and a request to step up, Tim does. These are all the things Tim has done in our community and state: Local Farmer's Market director, board member Youth Diversion Program, Town Budget Committee, police officer, Town Broadband Committee, Town Capital Improvements Committee, school budget committee, school board, Zoning Board chair, moderator and three-term state representative, serving on three separate House committees: Chairman of the Fish and Game Committee, member of the Ways and Means (state taxes and revenues) committee, and the Administrative Rules Committee, and now state senator.
During the pandemic, Tim was asked by our governor to serve on the Economic Re-Opening Task Force. Throughout the pandemic, Tim worked hard to safely reopen businesses, listening to citizens and businesses and then leading working groups consisting of business and citizens to craft the guidance needed. NH has the fastest growing post pandemic economy in all of New England. All because someone knocked on his door, asked him to serve, and he said yes.
I’ve knocked on that door many times needing clarification on an issue. He lays out the benefits and why he either supports or does not support a bill. He posts updates on topics before him and why he voted for or against.
He is a proven leader in our community and state and I’m proud to endorse him. Please vote Tim Lang for state senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.