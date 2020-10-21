To The Daily Sun,
I would like to provide my support to Bill Wright in his bid to become the sheriff of Belknap County.
I was employed with the Belknap County Department of Corrections and had numerous interactions with him over the past 15 years. Our agencies worked together daily and I had many discussions with Bill regarding our service to the people of Belknap County. Bill and I sometimes would have a difference of opinion as to the interpretation of court orders or the language in some of our state laws. Never once did he dismiss my opinion even if we disagreed. He would listen and we would debate sometimes. His goal was to ensure we were following the law and to come up with solutions when we viewed things differently. I valued Bill’s integrity and honesty as a great resource over these years. He is a dedicated law enforcement professional!
I know that Bill will serve the citizens of our county with pride and honor as our next Sheriff. He will listen to you because he understands the importance of your voices in our communities. Please join me and vote for Bill Wright as our next sheriff!
Keith Gray
Gilford
