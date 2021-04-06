To The Daily Sun,
What is a false narrative? Let’s start with what the term "narrative" means these days. In the book "1984" George Orwell describes doublethink as “to know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them . . . to forget whatever it was necessary to forget, then to draw it back into memory again at the moment when it was needed, and then promptly to forget it again, and above all, to apply the same process to the process itself."
So let’s take the false narrative that America is a racist country and that we all hate each other based on our skin color. Having watched many church services across the country and around the world by way of YouTube while in COVID lockdown I noticed something strange occurring. People of all colors were worshipping side by side with no hint of animosity or hatred towards one another. How could this be when the media keeps promoting their false narrative to convince the populace that all whites are racist? Or that this is an evil country?
And then it dawned on me. According to the word of God, aka the Bible, it addresses our differences in Galatians 3:26–28. “For in Christ Jesus you are all sons of God through faith. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is now no distinction neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is not male and female; for you are all ONE in Christ Jesus.”
So looking at church families, they are all volunteering together, worshipping together and not buying into the false narrative that the media and politicians want us to believe. No wonder churches have been a target of politicians to shut them down. I hope you take away from this that YOUR LIFE MATTERS! All lives matter before Christ, whether you are yellow, white, black, brown or purple . . . it does not matter to God and it should not matter to us. It doesn’t seem to matter at all to the church so take note those who are not churched . . . maybe you need to go find yourself a God loving church, bible study or fellowship and learn the truth.
Kathy Rago
Franklin
