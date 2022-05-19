To The Daily Sun,
It is becoming more and more clear that our public schools are becoming indoctrination and grooming facilities. Parents have options, they don’t need to feel stuck. It will take effort on your part to find a better fit for your child, but aren’t our kids worth protecting? Below is a short list of just some of the school choice options available to families in the area.
Charter schools, free to the public. Compass Classical Academy in Franklin, K-12; Strong Foundations in Pembroke, K-8
Home school. Education freedom accounts are now available to help defray your home school costs, such as curriculum. You can apply with the Children’s Scholarship Fund at nh.scholarshipfund.org. There is also a great resource with Granite State Home Educators, granitestatehomeeducators.org. They also have a Facebook group you can join, GSHE.
Private schools. With EFAs, scholarships through CSF, and in-house aid, private schools are more affordable than in the past. Here are just a few: Laconia Christian School in Laconia, K-12; Holy Trinity School in Laconia, PK-8; Concord Christian Academy in Concord, K-12; Bishop Brady High School in Concord, 9-12.
If you want more information please contact me at educationwatch804@gmail.com. I’m here to help you find the best fit for your child. Keep in mind that EFAs and scholarships have an income limitations.
Kathy Rago
Franklin
