Kathy Rago possesses attributes that we seldom see in today’s politics. My support for Kathy is unwavering for several reasons, most notably being that Kathy always has her finger on the pulse of our community. As a 20-year resident of Franklin, Kathy has certainly given back. She has previously served a term in the N.H. House of Representatives, served terms on our local school board, as well as the planning and zoning boards. Additionally, Kathy has served on the N.H. State Executive Board.
Kathy is an advocate for school choice, and with a degree in accounting from Texas A&M and experience as a licensed CPA, she is well qualified to offer viable solutions towards our school funding debacle. As the mother of a child with special needs, Kathy is proactive when it comes to helping parents navigate the special education processes.
Kathy has served as chairwoman of the Merrimack County Republican Committee, the NRA, and the Women’s Defense League of New Hampshire.
Several of Kathy’s personal attributes I admire include her concern for others, her concern for our community, her get-it-done attitude and her eagerness to hear what people have to say. Kathy has been, and always is, willing to listen and has been more than receptive to open and honest dialogue in an effort to reach meaningful compromise.
Please join me in supporting Kathy Rago as she seeks once again to represent us in the N.H. House of Representatives.
Paul Trudel
Franklin City Council
