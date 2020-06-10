To The Daily Sun,
I attended Sunday's rally in support of Black Lives Matter and was impressed with the respectful and cooperative tone among the police, protesters and the veterans motorcycle groups standing at the monuments in Veterans Square. At one point I did see what appeared to be just a handful of armed people across the street from Rotary Park, but all I heard from them was a recitation from the text of the Second Amendment. The crowd generally ignored them and next time I looked, they were gone.
However, on Monday morning I heard a report on NHPR that there were two of this group who went onto a rooftop and pointed their weapons at the crowd, which is a criminal act. I've heard nothing else about it, so my questions are: Did this in fact happen? What was done about it? Were these people apprehended and arrested?
I hope some answers are forthcoming from our Police Department.
Karin Mattson
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.