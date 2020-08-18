To The Daily Sun,
After reading all the negative letters regarding my friend and neighbor, Ruth Larson, I need to say "None of this fits Ruth Larson."
To those of you who don't know her, and have read these letters, don't believe them. You'd be hard pressed to find a friend or neighbor with her integrity, compassion, empathy, and willingness to help others. She's intelligent, capable, truthful, hard working and dedicated to the community and it's people. When she sees a wrong, she tries to right it and for this she has had to endure callous comments.
Please keep an open mind this election year and vote your conscience, for the good of us all.
Karen Poor
Alton
