To The Daily Sun,
I was thinking it would be nice to send a heart-felt “thank you” in the Sun to the Gilford Fire Rescue Department for getting us off of Piper Mountain safely on Sunday, Dec. 27.
My partner and I were out hiking when he fell, sustaining a leg injury that rendered him unable to complete the hike down. I was able to call 911 who dispatched Gilford Fire Rescue. Gilford Fire responded quickly and a team of six men, one woman, and one civilian volunteer, were able to get him down the mountain safely. They were friendly, knowledgeable and certainly could have scolded an experienced hiker for a “rookie” mistake, but they were only interested in his welfare.
My partner’s winter hiking season has been cut short, but thanks to those emergency workers, he was able to make it down the trail safely to get further medical care.
Thank you for all you do, every day!
Julie Pinard
Tyngsboro, Mass.
