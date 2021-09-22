To The Daily Sun,
We New Hampshirites enjoy a culture of democratic participation in the spirit of the “town meeting.” While the pandemic threatens to limit this experience, accommodations made to ensure participation on both the local and state level have kept us COVID-safe.
To the credit of the state legislature, we citizens were allowed to attend this year’s session and testify via Zoom. Yet plans for the 2022 legislative session do not allow for Zoom participation, even though the pandemic still surges in New Hampshire.
It is unacceptable that citizens like me will be robbed of our democratic voice! The state legislative leaders need to keep the Zoom option so that those of us at high COVID risk can participate.
Judith Saum
Rumney
