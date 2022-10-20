The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and I urge you to vote for Scott Burns, state representative for the City of Franklin. Burns is a lifelong resident of Franklin, has a vast knowledge of not only our local community, but of issues beyond that affect us all. Burns has been part of many local organizations, most notable the Pemi Youth Center of Franklin as a driving force in creating this program that continues to serve our youth.
Burns recognizes the impact that handling of waste materials has on our community and our finances, a hot topic in Franklin. As a state representative, he will work to find a solution that will benefit all communities and the environment.
Burns believes in a woman’s right to direct her own medical care, with a trusted physician, a right that Gov. Chris Sununu and current legislators are determined to strip us of.
Think of the future of your children and grandchildren when it comes to other rights, such as access to voting and having our votes counted. I trust Burns to safeguard our rights.
Foremost in all our minds is our tax dollars being filtered to private and religious schools that have no accountability to local taxpayers and remove valuable resources from our public schools. Burns is a strong advocate for healthy public education, a cornerstone of our community and vital to the health and future of Franklin. I trust Scott Burns to be a voice for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.