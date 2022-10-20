To The Daily Sun,

The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and I urge you to vote for Scott Burns, state representative for the City of Franklin. Burns is a lifelong resident of Franklin, has a vast knowledge of not only our local community, but of issues beyond that affect us all. Burns has been part of many local organizations, most notable the Pemi Youth Center of Franklin as a driving force in creating this program that continues to serve our youth.

