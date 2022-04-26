To The Daily Sun,
What are you going to do about it, governor?
Carl Ladd’s My Turn in the April 23 edition of the Concord Monitor “change is hard, disruption is easy”, says it all. I thank Carl for his presentation of facts that point to the neglect of the current Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut.
There is only one additional thing to say: When is Gov. Chris Sununu going to do something about this and cease his support of Edelblut? Sununu’s silence shrieks in my ears.
Edelblut must be removed from his position. He must be replaced by a person who believes in our public school system.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
