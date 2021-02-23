To The Daily Sun,
Why did Gov. Chris Sununu feel it was necessary to issue an executive order that school districts “start” offering at least two days of in-class instruction when they are already doing that and more? My community of Franklin has been doing hybrid teaching since last fall, when the students were allowed back. Not only that, they have allowed struggling students to return to school four days a week for some time.
Couldn’t Education Commissioner Frank Edelbut keep himself, and thus the governor, informed as to what really is going on in public schools so the governor wouldn’t look like he didn't know what he was doing? Oh, wait, he is too busy looking out for private schools instead of doing his job to oversee the public schools. Sorry, I should have known better. My bad.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
