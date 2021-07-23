To The Daily Sun,
Anyone who loves, lives in or likes to visit the beautiful, rural and peaceful countryside of Hill Center in New Hampshire (the state whose motto is “Live Free or Die") needs to be aware that it's in immediate danger of attack! The dirt road, known as Currier Road, in front of our home has always had an eclectic assortment of folks on it. They walk along enjoying the good air and picturesque surroundings; the girls up the road ride their horses; small children ride bikes under the watchful eye of their parents. Neighbors walking their dogs, kids walking back and forth to friends houses to play, neighbors stopped in the middle of the road chatting about the latest goings on. The mail lady in the road delivering everyone's mail, last spring's moose traveling across the lawn and up the road, the mother moose and calf just down the road from the mailbox. The mother bear and cubs crossed the road to climb into the trees out front, the elderly husband with his walker and his wife beside him, cars stopped for turkeys. Cats, raccoons, opossums, foxes, none of whom would be safe on the road if 10 wheelers loaded with gravel are roaring by, six days a week for years, from a proposed gravel pit above us in the wetland and wildlife habitat!
This is a rural area, a great place to raise children and animals, as well as to retire to. It is NOT zoned for industrial operations, with all its destruction of wildlife and their dwellings, the constant peace-shattering noise, the consistent clouds of dust blowing into the houses and covering everything inside and on the driveway with dirt and grit. On roads barely passable for two cars, much less 10 wheelers who don’t have room to pass each other while driving in opposite directions, as well as the risk to life and limb to every person and creature, attempting to walk on the road or even retrieve their mail.
Furthermore, EVERYONE's taxes will go up again to pay for the constant damage done to the roads by these heavily loaded 10 wheelers, rolling over them day in and day out! The town can't even afford to pave all the roads now! Over 200 people against this invasion signed a petition to the board, who refused to even look at it, and told the people it didn’t even matter! They were going to agree to pass their special exemption, and right to the zoning board to approve it and there is nothing we could do about it!
We are not the village idiots here! We need to have every Tom, Dick, Harry and Aunt Millie at the Monday night zoning board meeting to be held at the auditorium in Hill Village at 7 p.m. If they try to say we can't voice opinions again, we'll remind them we have freedom of speech (as tax paying residents) guaranteed by the First Amendment. If you care, be there!
Judi Pescinski
Hill
