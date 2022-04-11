To The Daily Sun,
Schools are being overrun by progressive ideology.
Students and families left behind by the system are begging for advocates to change our schools and make them better.
Big thanks to Reps. Dawn Johnson and Richard Littlefield for being the fighters aggrieved students and families need.
Sadly Rep. Mike Bordes has not participated in that fight.
So is Rep. Bordes going to continue to ignore people who voted for him?
I guess time will tell. But it seems Rep. Bordes can take time out of his life to make some votes to say he backs something. When the House is not in session where is Rep. Bordes? Not at Belknap County Republican Committee meetings.
Not standing in front of Superintendent Steve Tucker advocating for better educations and safer schools. He's not at any events his colleagues put on to support and elect strong Republicans. If you want to find him he will be out on his boat, while his constituents are being crushed by the weight of inflation and destructive D.C. policies.
The last letter writer supporting him very rudely brought up my wife Carrie with a libelous statement about our move to a new home we bought in Laconia.
If Rep. Bordes really cared about such a dedicated constituent like my wife he would write a personal apology in this newspaper and start vetting those folks that he gets to write glowing letters in his favor. There is no room in a civil society for those who attack women politically or otherwise.
Joseph McCarthy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.