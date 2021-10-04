To The Daily Sun,
Moultonborough needs a special Town Meeting, not another special meeting for COVID, but for a preview of the petitions for the annual town meeting in May (no longer March, like the school meeting).
The town needs a special Town Meeting of the select board in addition to the special school district meeting of the school board scheduled for Oct. 13. This town needs to get a pulse on the ongoing annual saga and division in town regarding a recreation center and community center on the Taylor property or former Lions Club property, before the annual town meeting in May. The select boards, several, have tried.
Why aren't more special town meetings petitioned? Costs? You're kidding ... right, compared to the current waste! Put in petition and a few weeks later, the special meeting ... required by state law.
It is now only October. The last town meeting voted “yes” on Article 16 for a site study on the Taylor property. It is legally “unenforceable” in my opinion, although the select board is accommodating as much as it deems useful; rightfully so. Is the town still divided, who knows, but probably. But why wait till May?
Special town meeting petitions require at least 50 registered voters; only a majority vote to pass, but the numbers will tell a lot. Regular annual town meeting petitions only need 25 registered voters, but the money appropriations will probably take a three fifths, not two thirds majority. Attendance will be what?
Maybe enough information could come out at special town meeting to accommodate warrant articles in May that accommodate “town wishes.” Might prevent additional petitions in May. Might provide a path for agreement. Might minimize the clamor at town meeting.
Here are some, off-the-cuff, potential special town meeting petition questions (no money), that capture in essence, the decade-plus town battle.
Pursuant to RSA 39:3 and RSA 31:5
Article: (each is individual article in the warrant)
To see if the voters will approve the building of a community center on the Taylor property ...
To see if the voters will approve the building of a community center on the Lions Club property ...
To see if the voters will approve the building of a recreation center on the Taylor property ...
To see if the voters will approve the building of a recreation center on the Lions property ...
To see if the voters will approve the building of a combined center on the Taylor property ...
To see if the voters will approve the building of a combined center on the Lions property ...
To see if the voters will approve a town green or common on the Taylor property ...
... for appropriation at the next annual town meeting.
Yes or no votes, after debate, or ... “never thought of that!”
Forget the building architect plans. No Taj Mahals! Pre-engineered recreational buildings ... yes (Google it).
Forewarned is forearmed!
RSA 39:3 for either town petitions. RSA 197: 2 for school special and 197:6 for school annual meeting.
Joseph Cormier
Moultonborough
