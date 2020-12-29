To The Daily Sun,
With the petition (RSA 41:14-a,I) to send the sale of the Taylor property to the town meeting, you have to wonder if this proposal to buy, for circa $63,000 or so, is still there.
Will there be a warrant article: “To see if the town will vote to 'raze' the so-called Taylor building?” . . . either from the select board or by petition?
Where do the comments, “the town has voted many times on not tearing down the Taylor building” come from?
Facts:
Town clerk minutes of town meetings:
2014 TOWN MEETING: the Beginning
ARTICLE 7
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $275,000 for the purchase of the so-called Adele Taylor Property at 970 Whittier Highway . . .
This article was voted in the affirmative. Yes 176, No 62. Total votes 238
Town meetings of 2015, 2016, 2017; nothing about Taylor property, other than cursory, about a rec. center.
2018 TOWN MEETING:
ARTICLE 12
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $250,000 to determine the use of the Town owned property known as the former Taylor property.
This article was defeated by a secret ballot. Yes 105, No 250. Total votes 355.
ARTICLE 21
To see if the Town will vote to require that any and all decisions (final use, demolition, or sale) regarding Town owned property (including the former Taylor House buildings) be brought before the legislative body at Town Meeting.
The amended article after a recount was once again defeated. Yes 131, No 139. Total votes 270.
2019 TOWN MEETING:
ARTICLE 19
To see if the Town will authorize the Selectmen to sell a portion of the former Adele Taylor property that will include the former Taylor house and approximately 1.5 acres of land for a sale price of $62,700.
The article was voted in the affirmative.
(The buyers backed-out, weeks later, because of too much cost to rehabilitate the building)
ARTICLE 20
In the event Article 19 is not approved, to see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $75,000 to raze the former Adele Taylor house.
This article was no longer relevant and therefore was passed over.
2020 TOWN MEETING:
ARTICLE 7
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $100,000 to fund a building site investigation on property owned by the Town known as the former Taylor property. Voted No.
ARTICLE 19
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $75,000 to raze the former Adele Taylor house located at 970 Whittier Highway. Said amount to come from taxation.
Selectmen and budget committee voted, yes, unanimously. Article tabled. No vote.
So, where are the “voted-on many times?”
Many want a town common, there. Moultonborough, with all of its professed heritage, doesn't have a true New England town common.
Joseph Cormier
Moultonborough
