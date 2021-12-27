To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in support of the Moultonborough select board. The usual attempts at milking the Moultonborough cash cow are alive and thriving. Thanks to the select board for listening to the requests, but acting with due diligence. Town meeting isn't even till May, changed from March.
Money issues for a town that is not known for having money problems. It doesn't; especially with a tax rate of 6.98/1000. However, the select board is being “pounded” by activists in town pursuing their myopic “wants.” Town meeting decides, usually, the wants from the needs. The ARPA funds are an exception. Legally, the select board in Moultonborough decides the spending for the ARPA funds. Even if the funds are petitioned at town meeting and a vote goes against the select board, the vote will not be enforceable. A petition of 25 registered town residents must show on the warrant, however.
There's one lake group in town not unknown for “lowering the lance” when it wants something. One of them leading the charge in Moultonborough for this group is a state representative, not of Moultonborough, but of a different town and district. Not a resident, cannot vote in Moultonborough, but a lakefront property owner. The group wants the ARPA money the town has received, about $240,000 for the first half with the second half next year (approximately $438,021 total). This is the same group that came to the last town meeting requesting $60,000. Some of us were going to vote against, including the select board, but most of us voted in favor when we were told it would be a one time request for town funds. Because of the “one time,” a lot of us voted to approve their petition for the money.
Here they are again at the Dec. 16, select board meeting looking for another $245,000. The agenda packet can viewed here, starting at page 11: moultonboroughnh.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif3506/f/agendas/12_16_21_bos_agenda_packet.pdf or go to the Moultonborough website, bottom left, and click on “minutes and agenda.” Read for yourself what was on the agenda.
Subsequently, the out-of-town state representative begins to play semantics and say that the numbers changed at the meeting. Why? So sure of the money needs, presented on the published agenda, and then decide to change. Credibility.
There was another earlier request for the same ARPA funds to partner with another town for broadband. Again, hundreds of thousands of dollars. Let's browbeat the select board or sweet talk them for the money.
Then again, a newer request has come up, this time not for ARPA funds (shhh don't tell) but from Unassigned Funds. This time for $1-2 million. This is, however, subject to a town petition. However, the money is for the perpetual Moultonborough community/senior center/gym or whatever you want to call it.
Also, RE: ARPA funds, in the Federal Register/Vol. 86 No 93/ Monday, May 17, 2021/Rules and Regulations, page 26,802, section D. Investments in Infrastructure: "To assist in meeting the critical need for investments and improvements to existing infrastructure in water, sewer, and broadband..." from govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-05-17/pdf/2021-10283.pdf
Joseph Cormier
Moultonborough
