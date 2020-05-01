To The Daily Sun,
I reference Mr. Earle's letter of May 1, it contains some misinformation. President Bush signed into law, on Dec. 12, 2006, the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act, Public Law 109-417. This law created an agency to detect pandemics, stockpile supplies and develop emergency plans. It was reauthorized by Congress in 2013. If used appropriately, the U.S. would have had better information on the spread of Covid-19, an up-to-date stockpile of personal protection equipment and updated emergency plans to address a pandemic.
Since 2007, the CDC has had an American medical epidemiologist embedded with China's Disease Control Agency. The intent was to train Chinese doctor's involved with pandemic detection, monitoring, etc. The doctor in this position would also have kept the U.S. abreast of possible pandemics, potential impact and treatments. This position was eliminated by the Trump Administration in September of 2019. This was reported by Physician's Weekly in the March 24, 2020 issue. This doctor left the position in July of 2019 due to trade dispute with China instigated by the Trump Administration.
Also created in 2011, I believe, was a sub-agency with the NSA whose responsibility was to oversee U.S. responses to potential pandemics and keep the government informed. Again, the Trump Administration closed down this sub-agency. This was reported by The Hill on March 14, 2020.
As to Mr. Earle's assertion that the U.S. spent hundreds of millions on the Trump impeachment is way off the mark. According to the Heritage Foundation, reported on Fox Business News on February 1, the impeachment cost $3.06 million, not to include the Senate trial. By comparison, the Republicans spent $80 million on the Clinton impeachment in 1994, thank you Republicans.
Mr. Earle also addresses the current leadership of the Trump Administration. A good leader should inspire us as Americans to overcome a crisis, to step up and put aside our differences, not matter what they may be, to work together as we have in past crisis.That is the leadership we need at this time. That is not what we see coming from this White House.
Jonathan Inglis
Laconia
