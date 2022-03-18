To The Daily Sun,
Let’s talk about HB 1255. This bill does just the opposite of what one writer said about shutting down our kids learning history. HB 1255 takes the mind control of our kids away from the teachers. The teachers are the ones promoting mind control when they express their own opinions as facts and don’t allow our kids to formulate their own conclusion or allow them to do some critical thinking. Some teachers taint our kids daily with their liberal opinions, teaching them white people are privileged, Americans are bad or racist and capitalism is evil all in the name of history.
What they should be teaching are the ABCs, reading, math, English, science, technology and untainted history. This type of teaching will improve test scores and free our kids to learn truths, be good citizens and be productive in society. Instead, they teach our kids unproven theories as fact. They teach the kids they can be a boy if they’re a girl or girl if they’re a boy or something in between a boy or girl. They teach opinions instead of truths. They teach one side of history instead of both sides.
HB 1255 helps control these out-of-control teachers even if they took an oath. We the parents, grandparents and others who care must start standing up for our kids or forever lose them.
As liberals do, they label people or call us names like nutcase, extremist element, fanatic, Right Wing, and so on. HB 1255 is a bill that is needed. The teachers and groups that support these teachers need to be stopped. They need to stop labeling people. Especially those dreadful Liberty Alliance, Libertarians and Free Staters. Oh, those Free Staters who are taking over New Hampshire by wanting to hold our schools accountable, provide our kids a better education, be free, pay less taxes, have liberties and yes smaller government (I don’t see anything wrong with these wishes). Boy do some teachers and many others hate those Free Staters. They love to label people to divide them and set them in groups so they argue against each other instead of focusing on the issue which is our kids being controlled not to think for themselves, believe in fiction as fact, unproven theories, and half-truths.
I wonder how long you have to live in NH to not be called a Free Stater, Libertarian or Liberty Alliance, is it 10, 15, 20 years? I know I moved to NH 14 years ago because of Massachusetts taxes and never looked back nor did I ever think I was or am from one of those groups. However, those Free Staters do have a lot of things to admire.
Lastly, when I refer to teachers, I am not grouping all teachers into one bucket as liberals do because there are still some good, honest, caring teachers out there that teach truth and not fiction.
John Sellers
Bristol
