To The Daily Sun,
Today, it’s with great pleasure that I am announcing my candidacy as a Republican State Representative for District 18. District 18 includes the towns of Enfield, Canaan, Grafton, Dorchester, Orange, Groton, Hebron, Bridgewater, Bristol and Alexandria. Visit my website johnsellersnh.com for how you can help and more on what I stand for.
I am very frugal with other people’s money. After all, government runs on your tax dollars and because of hyperinflation these days every dollar means a lot more than it did a year ago.
There are many issues facing us today; rising property taxes, over reaching government, public school systems, school choice allowances, abortion, gun rights, parental rights, cost of heating oil, fuel, electricity, gas and propane, food, clothing, you name it. In the Declaration of Independence, it says “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Our leaders have lost sight of these word. This is where I will work for you, to keep alive the hope of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness and make sure you are heard.
We the people of New Hampshire are very unique among our neighbors in the other New England states. We live by our motto of Live Free or Die. We don’t need government to care for us. Smaller government means less intrusions, restrictions, and taxes to run it.
Vote for John Sellers in the primary on Sept. 13, and again on Nov. 8. We need everyone to be involved this election. NH is fighting for her life to Live Free or Die.
Email me at John@johnsellersnh.com for more information and how you can help.
John Sellers
Bristol
