To The Daily Sun,
Voting is upon us and we all have one vote to cast on Sept. 8, this coming Tuesday and I ask that you please us it wisely.
As many people like to tell us that Trump is to blame for almost everything that happens is just nonsense. As much as we want to hold one person responsible, it is not reasonable or realistic. That would be like saying your neighbor is to blame for everything you do. Each person has a responsibility for their own behavior and keep their moral compass on track. We need to vote for people who have a good moral compass on Tuesday.
Our country will not get better if Trump or Biden is president, it is the morality of the people that make or break a country. We must vote for people who have a moral compass that is still working.
A friend of mine who came from South Africa (SA) is sorely concern about our country. He stated what has happened in SA is starting to happen here. Many little changes came about in SA and has caused big problems. Space prevents me from going into SA’s problems but, figured you can investigate that. However, their thinking or moral compass has changed, and they have very little concern for their fellow South Africans's property or life and that is starting to happen here in the USA. I am sure you have seen reports of the rioting in some cities in the USA, where people are hurt, even killed, and property damaged or destroyed. Image if that was in your town and your house or your business, how would you feel? This has got to stop, or we will lose our country.
I will not tell you who to vote for but ask you vote thinking of these events and keep your fellow Americans in thought. I know not all Republicans and Democrats are perfect, but really take a hard look at their moral compass and vote accordingly.
Socialism has never worked and will not work in the USA, just look at all the problems with our schools, Social Security and Medicare which are social programs.
We must decide if LIBERTY is worth standing for or live under totalitarianism! I think we should live free or die.
John Sellers
Bristol
