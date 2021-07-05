To The Daily Sun,
I read with interest the article concerning the treatment of the ER doctors at the former LRGH during the period of the bankruptcy. The deception and dishonesty shown in dealing with those physicians was unfortunately not limited to ER doctors. Administrators at LRGH made similar false promises to other doctors, including the entire orthopedic group, AOS. The promises and assertions were, I believe, designed to keep the doctors willing to take call and cover the ER until the fait’ accompli of the acquisition by Concord Hospital could occur. I would point out that while the doctors all lost their ability to earn a living, a similar fate did not befall the administrators, who seem to have “landed on their feet” with the new ownership. It is unfortunate that even at a nonprofit community hospital one cannot trust the word of the administration. The doctors had scarce warning that their employees would all be removed, their billing and collection stopped, computers and old charts removed, etc. Even their main phone number was seized in an effort that assured they would not be able to survive as a group after the bankruptcy. Sad days. Even more sad for the community for all that was lost here.
John M. Grobman, M.D.
Gilford
