To The Daily Sun,
Donna Clairmont stated on Jan. 7, "Not a thing good about Isaiah 61." Your opinion was negative and very disrespectful about people. People, you know, are all OK. If your kids, grandkids were down on their luck you would push them away. You missed your chance at that fence. Why not get the white six-foot fence if you would like it.
I dropped food off many times, it was quiet, clean. They control the place in a good respectful, clean, orderly fashion. When I walk out of there, I don't think "uck, glad to leave."
All that in your one-way letter, then you talk about the Bible. You seem very unhappy. It's probably your job, you like it that way. It must have been very disrespectful and you think of yourself only. I much rather spend time with these people than even be seen with someone so rude. I am sure it gave people thoughts about you fundraiser.
Wish your family luck.
John Gaydos
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.