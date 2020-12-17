To The Daily Sun,
This incident sounds similar to the recent situation in Windsor, Vt., where the school board fired the Windsor High School principal for a Facebook post regarding Black Lives Matter. I do not know all the circumstances but why would this New Hampshire Rep. and school board member NOT be fired from the school board as well as resigning from the New Hampshire legislature. Does New Hampshire really want a person who places a post like this on Facebook to represent them?
John Farrell
Norwich, Vt.
