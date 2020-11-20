To The Daily Sun,
To the church and all patriots. God has called us to repentance. Many of you have heard Jonathan Cahn's word of The Return. There have been prophetic words that President Trump will win re-election. President Trump's second term represents a window of opportunity for the church, and the American people, a turning away from judgment. The media and the left are pretending the election is settled and that Joe Biden has won. They are trying to pressure President Trump to concede the election and his supporters and the church to give up. The election is not settled. The president has a team of very capable, determined, and courageous men and women who have uncovered massive and coordinated election fraud that is going to shock the world. Please don't give up. Courage begets courage. Please pray. These men and women need the covering of our prayers, the assistance of God's heavenly host whom He has dispatched. This battle needs to be won. It will not be given to us if we do not fight for it and win. Please join me in prayer and fasting for a righteous and upright conclusion to this election season.
John Demakowski
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.