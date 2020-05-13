To The Daily Sun,
Corona Virus, Obamagate, the corrupt General Flynn investigation, the false allegations of the Steel Dossier, the lies of Adam Schiff, the mainstream media trying to control the narrative, scientists suppressing apposing views, supposed investigative reporters who don't investigate, people who regularly suppress free speech crying about losing freedom to lie, slander and libel, the labeling of upright men and women as corrupt, prosecutors who don't care about a man's innocence or gilt; this is the state of our nation today.
The people who do these things, are these the people we want to trust our lives to? Unless we return to the God who created us through Jesus Christ, or unless God destroys us first, because of our refusal to repent and come to him; these are the people who will rule over us, if we do not repent. These are some of the things upright men and women in leadership must deal with. It is not for the faint hearted.
Quite frankly such are the pressures on our elected and unelected officials that it requires one who "loves his life not, unto death" to stand against these things. With things being so, should it be a surprise that President Trump has surrounded himself with many Christian men and women. It is my prayer That President Trump, along with the true church, get down on knees and seek God in repentance and pray that God will grant our nation mercy, turn away His judgement and have us return to His righteous standard again for a season.
The other option is destruction, or if not, coming under the oppression of a tyrannical regime. The ball is in our court. What will we do? It is a fool who will choose God's judgement over His mercy and blessing. People, scientists and politicians are not the answer. Jesus is.
John Demakowski
Franklin
