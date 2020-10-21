To The Daily Sun,
It's not uncommon today to hear somebody say things like I trust the science, I believe the scientists. It sounds so no-nonsense reasonable to many I suppose. Those highly exalted seekers of truth; the scientists right? If you are one of those who think thusly, I would suggest that you take some college-level courses on what is science and on Kuhn's theory of the scientific paradigm.
Look, I'm just a partially retired old guy who happens to be an associate pastor at a small church. But I have studied this. Science has become a corrupt, often politically motivated, closed society more interested in maintaining control of what can be studied or said than they are in finding the truth.
Here we are in the middle of a pandemic. We have scientist unwilling to accept help from myriads of front line doctors who are saying look we've been doing this and it works; whether it's with antibiotics or vitamins, or Hydroxychloroquine or perhaps others and the scientific communities response is to shut them down and say look we've got this, don't bother us. We don't care if you've found that it works it doesn't meet our standard.
They are fine with shutting down the economy. Shutting down churches, disrupting people's lives, things that have severe consequences for people's physical, mental and emotional health, not to mention the economy of our nation. Those things are okay, but letting those outside of their inner circle to contribute to our well being that's off the table. You can trust the scientists if you want.
As for me, I've seen too much corruption in that community to do that. We need much prayer and for upright men and women to stand up and speak up. Honest communication happened before the computer age. Who knows if we pray and speak up and act; perhaps God will help us to get around the oppression of the tech giants.
John Demakowski
Franklin
