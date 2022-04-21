To The Daily Sun,
It makes me sick when I hear Dr. Anthony Fauci tell us that we the people just don't understand the scientific process to give cover for their ever-changing directives. Please, it's not that we don't understand the scientific process. We understand it. It's an ever-changing process. We get it. If you scientists submit to that process — alright. But don't act like God and try to force us, a free people, to submit to your ever-changing process. You, scientists, are corrupt men and women. Don't take offense. "All have gone astray. There is none righteous, no not one." That's you too scientists. You lie. You hide the truth. You bear false witness. Yet you want us to submit to you as if you are our lords and we are your slaves. Sirs, we live in a free country, a constitutional republic where we have constitutional guarantees. We have the right to a representative government that will respond to our will as we see it as right. We are a nation under God and we will not submit to your sophism and your tyranny.
John Demakowski
Franklin
