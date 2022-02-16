To The Daily Sun,
I was rather shocked over your bad decision to use that picture of the drag queen on page 7 in Wednesday’s newspaper. Frankly it was disgusting. Your readers might include children who thumb through looking for the cartoons. That kind of picture has no place in a family oriented newspaper. Please make better choices in the future.
Joanne Fiorini
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.