To The Daily Sun,
In the past, we have seen some large groups of folks from Massachusetts come up on a weekend to enjoy Weirs Beach. Now that the decision has been made to limit the visitors to 400 on Weirs Beach, don't you think it would be wise to send a notification and/or your recent story to several Massachusetts newspapers so everyone is made aware? It might prevent an upset once they discover they could be denied access due to the social distancing requirement. A little preventative medicine perhaps?
COVID-19 has changed all our lives. Let's be careful and get the news out.
Joanne Fiorini
Laconia
