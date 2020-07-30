To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the accidents on Rt. 106: Rumble strips will accomplish little if nothing. As a daily driver between Belmont and Loudon, I have observed that any vehicle doing less than 60 mph WILL be tailgated and then several more will bunch up behind; if the front car signals a turn, the second car on back have no time to react because they are following too closely. Add to this the lack of police presence; it is rare to even see a state trooper on the road. (Belmont at least stations a cruiser at the N.H. Dept. of Safety building).
Never mind de-funding the police, it's time to relieve them of ridiculous tasks and enable some road patrols. There are way too many idiots out there driving.
Jim Valtz
Belmont
