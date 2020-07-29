To The Daily Sun,
How many of those who served to protect American values thought we would live to see the day when free speech is only for those who feel they are entitled to speak freely? Our history should only be what those who feel entitled define it to be? Or that the peaceful protests of MLK Jr would be insulted by their comparison to the "peaceful" destructive protests of today?
The November election is about making a decision. It is not a question of hating or not hating a person 99+ percent of Americans have never met Actions considered poor or crude by some do not necessarily represent the individual when met in person. It is a question of what type of life you want.
To live free in a democratic republic created by our Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution that 299 plus years later, is still a work in process. It's not perfect, but can you name a perfect form of self-government?
Or the alternative: turn this country into what so many veterans have died to prevent, a socialist totalitarianism?
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
