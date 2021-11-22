To The Daily Sun,
President Donald Trump's presidency was full of promises fulfilled. Low fuel costs, manufacturing returning jobs from overseas, work for everyone, low taxes for all. In general, a better America and better life for all Americans. It’s time again for giving thanks. Or is it?
President Joe Biden, enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner. Hopefully those on fixed incomes, or unemployed, and especially those living month to month on social security checks, will be able to do the same. Of course they can: by visiting a local food pantry.
Do you sleep well at night knowing you are presiding over the destruction of the America we all know and most of us still love? And could afford before you took office?
Since it's almost Thanksgiving, we should all give thanks Biden is a one-term president. Or will be if his Democrat "team" doesn't use the 25th Amendment to remove him, or the new House and Senate taking office in 2023 doesn't impeach him.
Jim Raschilla
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.