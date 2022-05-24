To The Daily Sun,
Some opinion writers apparently live in an alternate or parallel universe. They write long, boring repetitions from left controlled media and internet platforms. And partially read or hear but don't listen to factual news reports. And listen to entire conservative statements and not just sound bites offered on the Democrat propaganda media.
They criticize President Donald Trump for just about everything wrong with America today as they echo Joe Biden and his administration's torrent of babel. Seemingly factual ignorant, they praise Biden’s starting the United States on the path to becoming another third world socialist economy through his disastrous inflationary programs that he blames everyone and everything else for.
Do they, or does anyone, really believe they and America are better off under Biden’s socialist direction than they were under Trump’s MAGA leadership? If they do, and believe that MAGA supporters are now "ultra"-MAGA as described by Biden, perhaps the "woke" supporters should start critically thinking more while it's still legal to do so.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
