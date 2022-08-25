Sheriff Bill Wright has responsibly managed his budget for two budget cycles. The department is fully staffed with deputies. I have not read any drama in the paper that any deputy was fired, indicted, or suspended pending investigation.
Wright continues to demonstrate his support for police agencies within the county by applying for and receiving several grants.
One grant for the dispatch center and communication system for $1.8 million.
Another grant for the reconditioning of the SWAT command post vehicle.
He drafted a letter of support for Gilford Police Department to obtain a $300,000 grant for a new armored vehicle.
He has several deputies both full-time and part-time assigned to the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group swat team.
The sheriff has personally reached out to my department to offer the resources of the Belknap Regional Accident Investigation Team.
Sheriff Wright was instrumental in the startup of the Belknap Drug Taskforce.
He is a committed partner of the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center. He is active with community events.
To my knowledge these special units are all operational and available to departments upon request.
The current national climate has made recruiting and retention of police officers and dispatch personnel very difficult. The New Hampshire State Police currently have over 70 vacancies.
I can say that staffing personnel in dispatch centers has been and remains a challenge.
The men and women who perform the job are amazing. I could not do the multitude of tasks and work the hours that dispatchers are called on to do. Finding dispatchers is difficult and this is why other agencies also have vacancies in their dispatch centers.
The above facts highlight Sheriff Wright’s promise to provide the expected services to the citizens of Belknap County. I believe these are all compelling reasons for you to continue to trust and support Sheriff Wright.
