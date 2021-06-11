To The Daily Sun,
Monday, June 14, is President Trump's birthday. To celebrate his birthday, Wendy and I will buy the first 45 – veterans and/or Trump supporters – a beverage of their choice. The celebration of President Trump’s birthday will be at the Homestead Restaurant in Bristol. See you there.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.