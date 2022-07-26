The American people have set priorities for the United States. The top five are inflation, gas prices, economy, crime and open borders. Top Democrats are stating that inflation is not an issue as it applies to the Democrats' number one priority — climate change.
When people are polled climate change is number seven or eight on the list of priorities. Only 10% believe that the country is headed in the right direction. A year ago, President Joe Biden told the American people inflation is transitory. Enough is enough.
We must take our country back. Here are a few thoughts: Cut down on the spending by Congress. Go back to being energy independent. Repeal regulations on businesses. Stop defunding the police, send criminals to jail. Build the wall and place Tom Homan in charge.
Lastly and most important, vote out all Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.