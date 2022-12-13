Let’s have some Christmas fun. Forty-one percent of small businesses can’t pay rent this month. Joe Biden may run for a second term. Sixty-five percent of registered voters say Biden should not run in 2024. CNN calls freedom of speech nonsense. Border is secure. Biden is getting oil from Venezuela. U.S. military has to retire after a certain number of years. Why not U.S. politicians?Seventy-one percent of Americans say elections are rigged. Eight hundred private jets went to Egypt for a climate change convention. Hunter Biden story censored by Twitter so Donald Trump could not be president. Biden wants South Carolina to replace New Hampshire as the first state with a presidential primary. Our senators threaten Biden that they will not go to the holiday dance. How many of you got the 1919 record of Gladys Knight singing at the Delaware State Fair? Dems feel it is a waste to investigate Hunter Biden as he is innocent, like Hillary Clinton was at Benghazi. Thirty-three percent of Americans own a gun and 46% live in a home with a gun. Twenty-eight percent of independents approve of Biden; does this number include Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? In spite of global warming, it is predicted 5% colder in the Northeast in 2023. Railroad unions found out how Dems feel about them. We are a divided nation. President Biden promised to unite us but he has failed. Blame it on Biden, GOP or wokeness, we are divided.
