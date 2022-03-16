To The Daily Sun,
Since 2016, Democrats have called free thinking Americans racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, redneck, gun toting bigots and deplorable; but they are offended by "Let’s Go Brandon" and "LGBTQ = Let’s Get Biden To Quit".
Democrats believe it is wrong to drill for oil in the United States but it is right in Venezuela, Russia and Iran.
Baseball is back and here are the Democrat stars, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, on the bench is Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete and Gavin Newsom. Joe Manchin is a free agent. Somehow, I can’t root for this team.
My heating bill doubled in January, Vladimir Putin invaded in February but it is his fault. The price of gas is up 38% in Biden’s first year. You want to beat inflation, get lower gas prices and get back to normal, don’t vote Democrat. What will Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster say when gas reaches $5 per gallon in New Hampshire?
In 2021, the U.S. suffered zero climate–change deaths, however over 100,000 people died from drugs. Which one are Democrats calling a greater threat to the U.S.?
Democrats cannot help themselves, they have compared climate–change to 9/11. Last week, they called the constitution a "piece of trash". What is so funny about Ukrainian refugees that made Vice President Harris laugh?
I wear a hat that says "Let’s Go Brandon" and I have received hundreds of compliments. One person wanted to buy the hat.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
