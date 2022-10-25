Let’s talk about crap. "Republicans are going to get rid of Social Security." This statement has been around forever. Still, got Social Security. GOP is for an abortion ban. Dems had 50 years to codify abortions, did not because Dems like to claim that GOP is going to ban them. More crap.
"Dems, I will never stop working for the people of New Hampshire." Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan say this at election time, then vote for wild spending, getting rid of fossil fuel, voting for more inflation (Green New Deal), defunding police, recession, open borders, CRT and gun bans. More crap.
"GOP wants to get rid of Medicare." Been around since 1965, GOP doing a poor job of getting rid of it. MAGA Republicans are a "threat to democracy" and they dispute the 2020 election results. Is it funny that MAGA Republicans think like Stacy Abrams and Hillary Clinton? More crap.
A vote for Hassan, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas is a vote for President Joe Biden’s failed policies. Most polls show that the economy and crime are two important issues. However, all we hear from Dems is the crap above. The Dems got us there. When President Biden came into office, gas was under $3 a gallon and was rising before Putin invaded Ukraine.
Want proof of inflation? Social Security recipients will receive an 8.7% COLA. This is due to inflation. All of this is the fault of poor representation in Congress as our representatives voted 96% for Biden.
