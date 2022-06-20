To The Daily Sun,
Finally the ending of another Laconia Bike Week but not without a number of fatalities and visible marks left on the great state of New Hampshire and the City of Laconia. During the week on a couple of occasions, I took the opportunity to observe the festivities and hoodlums destroying and defacing the property of Laconia and the great state of New Hampshire while law enforcement watched, laughed and failed to take action. Nothing was more upsetting and disturbing than the New England Dragway style of events and behavior that took place at the intersection of Route 3 and Rollacoaster Road in Laconia. The hoodlums both motorcycle and vehicle alike burned their tires, obstructed traffic and demonstrated dangerous behavior all at the expense of law abiding citizens just trying to enjoy themselves. A brief trip to that location will leave you in awe at the destruction and defacing of property without any regard for the law or civility. On two occasions one on Thursday and one on Friday I watched burn outs, wheelies, obstruction of traffic and graphic displays of indecency all at the expense of people and families just trying to enjoy the festivities. This was a complete embarrassment and black eye on the state of New Hampshire. My biggest question was, where are the police officers? Understanding that budgets and staffing are an issue in any business or municipality, I find it hard to believe that with the multi-jurisdictional response to Bike Week that one cruiser could not have been assigned that post to deter the carnage. I'm writing this letter from the standpoint of spending 28 years in law enforcement and 25 of those years assigned to the Laconia Rally. Completely embarrassed to be a New Hampshire resident and police officer and watch our state be destroyed.
Jim Johnson
Meredith
