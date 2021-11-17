To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Dave Levesque, the principal at Pleasant Street Elementary School, invited veterans from Taylor Community to attend a celebration for Veterans Day. The veterans were represented by a World War II veteran who had landed at Normandy Beach, one who served during the Korean War and the remainder were from the Vietnam War to the various conflicts through the 1990s. The children participating in the assembly were from grades 1-5 and a group of children from the middle school chorus. The presentation by the children ranged from the opening with the Pledge of Allegiance to the readings from the Constitution and singing of patriotic songs and the service medleys. The children were well mannered and respectful to the veterans. Many thanks to the principal, the staff and the children for a much appreciated celebration for Veterans Day. We also appreciated the inclusion of the teaching staff that were also veterans.
Jim Doherty
Laconia
