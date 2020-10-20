To The Daily Sun,
If State Senator French had his way, myself and so many others in the Lakes Region would not have health insurance. I am one of the thousands of people on Medicaid in the Lakes Region— the region with the highest per capita rate of people on Medicaid in New Hampshire. It is unconscionable that someone who represents such a population would work to make it harder for his constituents to find affordable, quality health care. Senator French voted against the Medicaid expansion bill which would have expanded access to drug and addiction treatment programs into high need areas like our communities.
I have seen ads from Senator French in this paper that tout his legislative accomplishments. My question is: when has he truly fought for the district's needs? The senator has not introduced or been a part of any legislation to end the crisis of addiction in our communities and has in fact worked to block legislation like Medicaid expansion that would provide direct and immediate relief to our towns. We need people representing us that work directly for their constituents and will stand up for us, even if it means standing up to their own political party. That’s why I’m supporting Phil Spagnuolo for State Senate on November 3. Phil will fight for and protect our region’s access to quality, affordable health care and will ensure our towns get the services they need.
Jeff Cote
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.