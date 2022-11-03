To The Daily Sun,
The Centers for Disease Control has recently added COVID-19 vaccines to the immunization schedule for children as young as 6 months old. How does this impact your children?
New Hampshire's current law, RSA 141-C:1, is intended to protect us from vaccine mandates. However, the fine print says the decision lies with the NH commissioner of Health and Human Services. Whoever is appointed to that position can mandate vaccines through administrative rule (RSA 141-C:20-a-I).
Let that sink in for a moment. One appointed official has the power to require COVID-19 vaccinations for attendance in school or day care. Given the risks, I feel that this is too much authority for one individual. The decision should be returned to our elected representatives for discussion and vote.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, COVID-19 vaccines have a negative effectiveness after just 5 months, destroying natural immunity in children 5-11 years old. Studies show that children already have a 99.995% survival rate after testing positive for COVID-19 (better than flu or lightning strikes), thus making immunizations unnecessary for this age group.
The DHHS has assured us they do not intend to require COVID-19 immunizations at this time, and our current commissioner should be commended for this decision. However, “at this time” is not much of an assurance. What about the next time, or when a new commissioner has been appointed? NH voters should be concerned that office administrators, not legislators are calling the shots.
As a mother of four, I strongly advocate the protection of our children, and will help parents stay informed. I'm running as a write-in candidate for state representative in Meredith. Clearly, this election has more at stake than just county issues, and we need to keep them all in focus. Please write in Jeanne Tofts for Meredith state rep on Nov. 8.
Jeanne Tofts
Meredith
