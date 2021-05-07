To The Daily Sun,
My name is Jean Beadle and I have been a Moultonborough Selectman for the past six years. I am seeking re-election. For those of you who may not be familiar with my background, I have been a Moultonborough resident for the past 15 years.
I am a fiscal conservative who exercises common sense leadership and applies a common sense approach to whatever I do. I am a certified public accountant with a degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration. I started my career as a staff accountant in 1972. I ended my career as a chief financial officer for a $800,000,000 public company in Clifton, New Jersey. I have spent the better part of my career managing financial operations, developing short and long range strategic operating plans, restructuring organizations, developing policies, procedures, and directing strategic planning and negotiations for 70+ corporate acquisitions and dispositions. I had responsibility for facilitating solutions that accomplished goals and objectives within spending constraints while growing both top and bottom lines of the businesses I was involved in – results had to justify costs.
As your selectman, I will continue to support an environment where our businesses can flourish and support career opportunities for families. I do understand the need for a business-friendly environment and work to support and engage our local business owners. I will continue to support careful efforts to protect the quality of the town’s tremendous natural resources as well as the town’s rural character. Moultonborough is a highly desired community and the only proposals that will garner my support will be those that are very carefully developed.
Our economically diverse population and high property tax base affords us a unique opportunity to provide for all our citizens a lifestyle and community services that most other communities of similar size in the state find cost prohibitive. In order to accomplish further improvements and resulting enhanced services it is imperative that all town boards, select board, school board and library trustees, work together in an open and cooperative manner for benefit of the entire community. To enable this community to grow we need to work harder at coming together as a community. Nothing remains stagnant forever. In very well-run organizations, the policies, procedures, working-relationships and trends are continually reviewed and adjusted to improve conditions and results. As selectman I will continue to seek shared opportunities and interests that draw our school, retirement, business and summer lakefront communities together. We are one town and have one tax rate!
As your selectman, I will continue to work to ensure that town programs are well planned and community driven with ample opportunity for review and input. My goal is a consistent effort, working to achieve high service levels with efficient resource expenditure management.
I respectfully ask for your vote for Selectman Tuesday, May 11.
Thank you for your all your consideration and support both past, present and future!
Jean Beadle
Moultonborough
