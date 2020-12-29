To The Daily Sun,
Recently the State House Representative of District 3 in Laconia and a member of the Laconia School Board, Ms. Dawn Johnson, reposted an offensive, bigoted and anti-Semitic cartoon on social media. She issued an apology that stated she was unfamiliar with the website from which she received the cartoon. She did not apologize for the content nor has she apparently apologized to those most offended by her action. Her defenders have argued that she inadvertently discovered this offensive piece and besides, opposition to her is simply an example of cancel culture. They are correct, it is an example of cancel culture but we need to remember that particular culture was already cancelled by this country over 75 years ago in World War II. American servicemen and women risked and oftentimes gave their lives to cancel a culture of intolerance and anti-Semitism. They declared a firm, “no” to such hatred. We can do no less. Therefore, we need Dawn Johnson to resign and show that bigotry is not acceptable on the Laconia School Board, District 3 nor any place else in New Hampshire.
Jayne Morris Crowther
Laconia
