To The Daily Sun,
Societies are often evaluated by how they care for their most vulnerable residents. In this regard, children and the aged figure prominently in that evaluation, and the current Laconia Republican delegation has failed both groups.
To The Daily Sun,
Societies are often evaluated by how they care for their most vulnerable residents. In this regard, children and the aged figure prominently in that evaluation, and the current Laconia Republican delegation has failed both groups.
New Hampshire ranks last in the nation for state funding of education. In spite of that dismal fact, the current Republican members of the Statehouse further voted to reduce the funding for Laconia public schools by approving school vouchers. These vouchers channel funds delegated to the public schools into the pockets of well-off families whose children already attended the elite private schools in the area.
In addition, the current Republican delegation voted to cut the budgets of both the Belknap County Nursing Home and the sheriff’s department. The slashed budget of our nursing home has made it difficult to staff the home. Nursing home residents have vital medical, physical and emotional needs. When the staff is depleted, those crucial components cannot be met, which puts our seniors at risk of neglect. Public school students and our aged populations have been passed over by our Laconia representatives.
If you disagree with the current Laconia Republicans' neglect of our young and old inhabitants, vote instead for Eric Hoffman, Dave Huot, Charlie St. Clair and Pat Wood. These gentlemen will ensure that both our children and seniors are given the resources they need. Let us guarantee with our votes that our elected officials fulfill our responsibility to our most vulnerable and demonstrate that Laconia cares for its own.
Jayne Morris Crowther
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How confident are you in your preferred candidates' chances on Election Day? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.