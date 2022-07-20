To The Daily Sun,
Recently, Rep. Mike Sylvia explained his objection to the Citizens for Belknap organization. He claimed that he stood for “good government, free of corruption.” In response, voters ask how is it that under his self-appointed (not elected) “control group,” he and Rep. Norm Silber accumulated another unauthorized $30,000 in legal bills that they expect the delegation to assume? In turn, it is the taxpayers who must pay these bills.
He accused the Citizens for Belknap of collecting huge sums of money with the implication that it is moneyed interests who want to oust the current delegation. This is simply not true. As he later admits, money has nothing to do with it. Many Belknap County residents, both Republicans and Democrats, are troubled and upset with the oversight of the Gunstock property. They are troubled because since 1959 the current arrangement has worked very well for the residents here. The past few years have turned in record profits. They are upset because the current delegation threatens to rupture the emotional bond they have with Gunstock. Gunstock is the place where they, their children and perhaps their grandchildren have treasured family memories. The current delegation does not seem to understand that.
Lastly, Rep. Sylvia incorrectly assumes that only election fraud would result in the defeat of the current delegation. This is arrogant. He implies that the majority must agree with his opinion of the delegation or else the election is questionable. This is not the American way. Here we are free to vote in support or in opposition to the policies of the candidates. If their policies are popular, they will prevail, if not they will fail.
Jayne Morris Crowther
Laconia
