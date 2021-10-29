To The Daily Sun,
I am calling for an emergency gathering at Leavitt park on Monday at 5 p.m. This gathering is to bring awareness to concerned parents about forced jabs in their children and the sexual exploitation of our kids. You must show up and hear what's coming to our community unless we stop it. With critical race theory now being pushed by the attorney general of the U.S. to enrich his own son in law, and now endorsed by Randy Winegarten the head of the teachers union, we can no longer just turn a blind eye and pretend that this doesn't exist.
Our mayor says it's "bunk," then why is the curriculum being sold, and why is the head of the teachers union providing paid lawyers to represent teachers who push it. This has now become the fight for Laconia residents who have kids that are being force fed this divisive and hateful rhetoric about "equity" over "equality." I personally do not feel its appropriate to trample on Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of judging someone by their character and not by their skin color. But that message is not enough anymore. It doesn't work anymore because now "gender fluidity" is what's being shoved down your children's throats along with critical race theory. Kids are confused enough with everyday things. Now this? This leads to what we saw recently in the news. A violent attack where a girl was raped and the school board covered it up, sent the student quietly to another school where another rape occurred.
Policies like this, of the belief that one can just change their gender is toxic and should at the very least not be pushed on our kids through lesson plans and scholastic studies. All of this is just the tip of the leftist ideology. And what is about to hit our schools and community is far more sinister and toxic.
Please join me at Leavitt Park on Monday at 5 p.m. as a deeply concerned parent and a voice for our kids who just want an education and not an indoctrination. We need to stand behind Dawn Johnson for mayor and elect a strong school board member who will say "no!. No to this hyper toxic indoctrination. But again, this isn't even the worst of what's coming. A new pride flag is being pushed and you wont believe what it means for your innocent children and their future. Leavitt Park, 5 p.m.
Jay Tomlinson
Laconia
